To close out 2024, while I’m finishing up what will be the last piece of this year (if it’s done in time) or the first piece of next year, I thought I’d post some of the most popular pieces from the past and those I liked the best.

But before I do that, thank you again for being such a supportive community. Being hated by so many people for so long, having my business gutted overnight, and losing so many friends (though does social media even count as friends?) has always made this space for me all the more special. What a gift to have people who read, listen, engage in the comments, and offer such words of kindness. It surprises me every day.

I also want to thank those who have sent cards and letters, some with money attached - I have not yet written back, but I promise I will. I love getting those letters because they exist in the real world—the lost art of letter writing.

I do not always answer messages you send here, and I apologize for that. I have read them, and I thank you for them. I hope to respond as soon as I can.

I began this Substack in 2020 after realizing I existed inside an insular feedback loop. I couldn’t take the climate of fear the Left had become. After being screamed at for years by the “woke scolds,” I found a place here on Substack to write what I wanted to write without having to take incoming constantly.

I have always been drawn to the Internet because it is a place for free thought and free speech. I haven’t changed. Our culture has changed, and not for the better.

Onward and upward!

Obviously, my most read pieces came from Real Clear Politics, the MVPs of this Substack. Without them, no one would even know about this Substack, much less subscribe to it.

Anyway, here is a selection in case you missed any of them. I’ve written over 700 pieces here on Substack, shocking, I know. So this is just a short sampling…but they stand out for me for one reason or another.

Until next time, my friends.