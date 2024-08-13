As usual, I provide the Tucker drops as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. If you’d like to opt out, you can do so in your settings, which are top right. Just unclick “Tucker’s Twitter.”

An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas.

(1:03) Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions

(8:34) Who Is the President Right Now?

(12:39) The Greatest Scandal in American History

(19:34) The Deep State Coming Out of the Shadows

(33:30) The Trump Assassination Attempt

(43:25) Tim Walz’s War on Nicotine and Testosterone

(54:38) Jeffrey Epstein

(1:09:37) What Should Trump Be Running On?

(1:34:12) Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Bobby Kennedy

(1:57:19) Foreign Wars and NATO

(2:00:16) How Does Dave Feel About the Future?

