Tulsi Gabbard is a rare former Democrat who dared to challenge the Democratic establishment. She confronted the party's most powerful players. In 2020, she unmasked Kamala Harris at the debates and instantly became a dangerous threat to them.

She also threatens many on the Right, too. They don’t like that she refuses to call Edward Snowden a “traitor.” So on and on it went, yet another Cotton Mather tribunal aimed at her to admit out loud something they know she does not believe. What they wanted from her was a lie. They wanted her to prove to them that she would bow down, that she was afraid of them, and that she wanted the job enough to do what they told her to do.

If they can get her to betray her principles and lie about what she believes in her mind and heart, they know they can convince her to say or do anything. Well, she is not a corrupt politician or a dishonest person, and shame on them for that grotesque circus we just watched.

Over and over, it went, “Do you think he’s a traitor?” Again and again, she answered, “Edward Snowden broke the law.” She does not believe him to be a traitor, OBVIOUSLY, because she believes his intentions were not to hurt Americans but to inform them that their rights were being violated. It’s not like he was selling nuclear secrets to the Russians, like the Rosenbergs.

Is it any wonder they called her a Russian spy and put her on a terrorist watch list? She makes them nervous because she is a rare, honest politician. They’re just not used to seeing it.

Back in my old life as a Democrat, I was angry enough at Edward Snowden that I mocked Glenn Greenwald when CitizenFour won the Oscar for Documentary Feature. I was coming from a place of ignorance - what else is new? I wish I could take it back. Now I feel like Greenwald is one of the few people I actually trust, and another one of those people is Tulsi Gabbard.

So, I will take their word on Snowden over the word of people who are convinced he deliberately betrayed this country.

Michael Bennet, a Democrat, was by far the most shrill. I look at these Democrats and I think, how are these people still in office? Who votes for them?

Here is Jim Rickards breaking it down on War Room:

And Glenn Greenwald on Megyn Kelly:

This is why we can’t have nice things. These guys were frothing at the mouth with rage. I doubt they’ll vote yes. I hope she can find another way to serve.

Meanwhile, we had yet another horrific episode of hysteria by Adam Schiff who made a fool of himself in the hearings when he went after Kash Patel:

Amy Klobuchar plays the role of the typical Democrat locked away in the Doomsday Bunker with only MSNBC to watch:

But then, we got to watch Ted Cruz smack the Democrats around, which is always fun:

And Glenn Beck with Tristan Justice summing it up on Tulsi and RFK, Jr: